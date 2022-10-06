RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My son loves my dirty songs; KiDi talks about 'Send Me Nudes' and parenting

Selorm Tali

KiDi has songs like 'Send Me Nudes' 'Bad Things' and 'Touch It' among others and according to him, those are the type songs his son likes.

KiDi and son
KiDi and son

The Ghanaian afrobeat artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, well known as KiDi is a father to a 5-year-old son, Zayn. Talking about parenting and his songs, he disclosed that for some reason unknown to him, his son enjoys his 'dirty' songs most.

Read Also

According to the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, although his son cannot grasp the meaning of the lyrics, he always vibes to such songs with so much pleasure and enthusiasm.

KiDi
KiDi Pulse Nigeria

He likes my dirty songs very much, although he cannot grasp what I’m trying to say. Also, his favourite song is the dirtiest song I’ve ever heard in my life, that is Chris Brown’s ‘Go Crazy’. It gets worse when he watches the music video. He picks up the remote and always want to go ahead and watch that song," he said.

The Lynx Entertainment signee detailed that he often does not stop his son from listening to such tunes, and his reason is that, he wants him to enjoy his childhood and not ‘clip his wings’.

"At his age, I think he is enjoying himself and I don’t want to clip his wings that much. I just allow him to enjoy himself. There is no rule book to parenting. I’m just taking it day-by-day," he added.

The Ghanaian musician was speaking on Hitz FM where he told Andy Dosty the host that “You don’t always think about the kids. Sometimes think about the adults too.”

kidi-4play
kidi-4play Pulse Ghana

KiDi has dropped a new EP titled '4Play'. The 4-track project was released 23rd September 2022. KiDi has wowed his fans with a spectacular music video for one of the songs on the EP.

He featured superstars, Nana Ama McBrown and Adjetey Anang in the visual for his 'Champagne' track. The video has gathered over 1.6 million views on YouTube in less than 8 days after its release. Check it out below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video of Ekow Blankson's last moment at the hospital before his death surfaces (WATCH)

Video of Ekow Blankson's last moment at the hospital before his death surfaces (WATCH)

Kidi

'I was young and ignorant' - KiDi issues apology over old tweets about Mahama and others

Sonny Badu in tears as he calls for the arrest of men in viral 'toddler flogging' video

Sonnie Badu in tears as he calls for the arrest of men in viral 'toddler flogging' video

Nana Akufo-Addo and Shatta Wale

'You are worse than Mahama, people are pissed' - Angry Shatta Wale tells Nana Addo (WATCH)