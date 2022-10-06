My son loves my dirty songs; KiDi talks about 'Send Me Nudes' and parenting

According to the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, although his son cannot grasp the meaning of the lyrics, he always vibes to such songs with so much pleasure and enthusiasm.

“He likes my dirty songs very much, although he cannot grasp what I’m trying to say. Also, his favourite song is the dirtiest song I’ve ever heard in my life, that is Chris Brown’s ‘Go Crazy’. It gets worse when he watches the music video. He picks up the remote and always want to go ahead and watch that song," he said.

The Lynx Entertainment signee detailed that he often does not stop his son from listening to such tunes, and his reason is that, he wants him to enjoy his childhood and not ‘clip his wings’.

"At his age, I think he is enjoying himself and I don’t want to clip his wings that much. I just allow him to enjoy himself. There is no rule book to parenting. I’m just taking it day-by-day," he added.

The Ghanaian musician was speaking on Hitz FM where he told Andy Dosty the host that “You don’t always think about the kids. Sometimes think about the adults too.”

KiDi has dropped a new EP titled '4Play'. The 4-track project was released 23rd September 2022. KiDi has wowed his fans with a spectacular music video for one of the songs on the EP.