My son was born for this generation- Shatta’s father to Haters


Shatta Wale’s father in an interview after the concert said he has been following all the celebrity beefs which involve his son. He also mentioned that he advised his son to keep his cool and focus on more important things.

My son was born for this generation- Shatta’s father to Haters play

Shatta Wale's father

As characteristic of many successful ventures, the Reign Album launch has earned its own controversies. But Shatta’s father has a message to silence all the haters.

READ ALSO: Bulldog explains why Samini and Stonebwoy were denied entry to Reign concert (Video)

Shatta’s father in an interview after the concert said he has been following all the celebrity beefs which involve his son. He also said he advised his son to keep his cool and focus on his Album launch. He said, “We are expecting to go higher than we are now … Shatta is born for such a time and for such a generation.”

So there you have it, Haters. The Saviour Shatta is here to save this generation.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

