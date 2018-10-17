My son was born for this generation- Shatta’s father to Haters

news

As characteristic of many successful ventures, the Reign Album launch has earned its own controversies. But Shatta’s father has a message to silence all the haters.

Shatta’s father in an interview after the concert said he has been following all the celebrity beefs which involve his son. He also said he advised his son to keep his cool and focus on his Album launch. He said, “We are expecting to go higher than we are now … Shatta is born for such a time and for such a generation.”

So there you have it, Haters. The Saviour Shatta is here to save this generation.

