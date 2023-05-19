My time in prison has been a blessing for the inmates – Nhyiraba Kojo discloses

Nhyiraba detailed how the issue started before it was taken to court in an interview with ZionFelix.

Instead of spending 30 days in prison as it was widely reported the popular musician and businessman spent two weeks.

According to him, the court made an order for his release after they found out that he heeded to their call to resolve the noise pollution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The owner of NK City Night Club sees his prison sentence as a blessing for the inmates.

During his days at the prison, he saw water scarcity as one of their challenges.

He said the inmates have to buy ‘pure water’ to bath sometimes.

Nhyiraba Kojo disclosed he helped to provide a source of water for the prisoners and he has been applauded for the gesture by authorities at the prison.

He indicated that Kofi Kinaata also supported when he visited him at the prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

The popular Hiplife musician and owner of NK City Nightclub, Nhyiraba Kojo, was convicted of contempt of court by the Sekondi Commercial High Court April 28, 2023.

The musician was found guilty of contempt by the court and ordered to serve the full 30-day sentence unless he can purge himself of the contempt.

The court, presided over by Justice Sedina Agbemava, found him guilty of failing to comply with an interlocutory injunction order to stop noise pollution from his nightclub and install soundproofing, which was filed by three residents of Fijai.

According to Citi News, the case was filed by three residents of Fijai who complained about the noise emanating from the nightclub. Despite the court order, Nhyiraba Kojo failed to comply, leading to his sentencing.

Noise pollution continues to pose a significant risk in many cities across Ghana and environmental agencies have consistently warned individuals and businesses to take steps to minimise their impact on their communities which have sometimes fallen on deaf ears.