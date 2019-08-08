The singer appeared on The Delay Show and the host asked him if he likes Wendy Shay in any way and he said: “daabi daabi I don’t like her, she is not my type”.

Speaking to the host of the show, the “Mea” singer said he rather likes decent women who also have the physical features of Delay.

READ ALSO: My mother is the best counsellor; Efya celebrates Nana Adwoa Awindor on her birthday

Kelvyn Boy and Wendy Shay have been on bumpy roads in the showbiz circles after the former unintentionally brushed off hugging the “Uber Driver” singer at the ShattaStone peace conference.

According to Wendy’s manager, Bullet, the Bhim Nation affiliated act was beefing his artiste because of an award, a claim Kelvyn trashed, saying that he will never compete with someone who has a song writer.

Nevertheless, Kelvyn says Wendy Shay is a nice girl but she just doesn’t make the cut for his kind of kind of girl. The singer made the comments in a trailer for The Delay Show, in which he was the guest.

Watch the video below.