My waist is taking me places, Rosemond Brown shouts.


Social Media Celeb

In the video, Rosemond Brown aka Akuapim Polo is seen wriggling her waist on the man’s crotch whilst saying that her waist is taking her places.

My waist is taking me places, Rosemond Brown shouts as she "grinds" an old white man. play

Rosemond Brown and her Beau

Akuapim Polo has finally found her Texas Ranger. We all know how ‘pitripitri’ our darling Rosemond Brown can be and she didn’t disappoint us this time.

The actress cum attention seeker shared a very controversial video of herself and a white man on her Instagram page. In the video, she is seen wriggling her waist on the man’s crotch whilst saying that her waist is taking her places. She captioned the photo saying, "My own, please back off ladies. Love you baby."

READ ALSO: Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubai

Still giving the quite elderly white man a feeling of her bum she said, “You know me I don’t do kiddies. This is all for him and he’s taking me straight to New York City. Watch out for us.”  But the man also hinted that he is taking her to Texas in the video.

Well, seems our local champion cannot tell the difference between New York City and Texas. Anyways it’s apparent that she is bent on going places and would do anything to get there.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

