Mystery lady shows up as Thomas Partey's alleged girlfriend with romantic videos (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Thomas Partey is winning on the pitch and off the pitch as it appears that he has won new a heart of a Moroccan lady.

Thomas Partey and alleged new girlfriend
Thomas Partey and alleged new girlfriend

The Ghanaian midfielder, whose Moshood Abiola shot on target landed Ghana a place in the 2022 World Cup, has been spotted in cosy videos with a light-skinned lady identified as Sara Bella.

The videos of the Arsenal midfielder and the lady believed to be his Moroccan partner have surfaced on TikTok. One of the videos shows Partey and Sara Bella at the Emirates Stadium enjoying an Arsenal game.

Thomas Partey score first goal for Arsenal
Thomas Partey score first goal for Arsenal Pulse Ghana

The posts were shared on an account that has its handle as @onlysarbella and it shows the player and the new alleged lover watching the game that saw Arsenal winning 2-1 over Leeds United on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

In another video, Partey who has been ruled out of the season due to injury was also captured with Sara Bella having some time in his car as they make their way out of the Emirates.

In the other video below that has been making rounds on social media, the pair were also captured taking a stroll together.

This will become the first time Thomas Partey is being linked romantically to a new lady after his relationship with Gifty Boakye. In 2019, the Blackstars player was rumoured to be dating US-based Ghanaian model.

Thomas Partey and Gifty Boakye
Thomas Partey and Gifty Boakye Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian model , Gifty Boakye
Ghanaian model , Gifty Boakye Pulse Ghana

However, according to reports that surfaced in late 2021, they broke up. Partey is now said to be dating Sara Bella.

The Moroccan, according to Sheikh Tophic Siennu of FootballMadeInGhana could be the reason for Partey’s reported conversion to Muslim.

partey
partey Thomas Partey converts to Islam Facebook Photo

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

