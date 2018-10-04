Pulse.com.gh logo
Mzbel is not credible; she’s jobless - Counsellor Lutterodt


Video Mzbel is not credible; she’s jobless - Counsellor Lutterodt

Lutterodt described Mzbel as a musician who has lost track, personality, credibility and above all is unemployable.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Controversial marriage counsellor George Lutterodt has described hiplife artist Mzbel an unemployed and a lost personality.

According to the Counselor Lutterodt, Mzbel has lost credibility, personality, unemployment and also she's not serviceable as a brand.

George Lutterodt made this statement about Mzbel when he was accused by the host Abeiku Santana and his co-hosts for chasing the songstress to propose love.

Lutterodt went ahead to order the host of the program to desist from mentioning Mzbel's name to the listeners because it will be of no use to them.

“Let me apologise on her (Mzbel) behalf. She has lost the track, she has lost personality, she has lost credibility. Don't mention her on a radio, let us rest," he made this statement on Okay FM.

At least for employment, it will be difficult, "she is not employable, she is not serviceable.” Lutterodt said.

Watch video below:

