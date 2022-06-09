Mzbel mocks Afia Schwar for cursing Chairman Wuntumi in new funny video, fans react

Mzbel has thrown a jab at her former close friend, Afia Schwar in a video she has released on Instagram about the recent curse placed by Afia Schwar on Ghanaian politician, Chairman Wontumi.

This comes after Afia cursed Chairman Wontumi for denying the sexual relationship between them following some bedroom secrets she shared saying Wontumi claimed that he always farted during their escapades.

In response to the curse brouhaha, Mzbel made a very hilarious parody of in a towel which had her voice recorded as thoughts over her act.

The sixteen-year singer holds a schnapps bottle and white eggs as she subtly mimics Afia and questions the gods why her numerous curses never take effect.

The video was quickly given a 'meaning' by fans and netizens as they directly linked it up to the recent news about Afia Schwar and Chairman Wontumi.

Here are some of the reactions netizens generated from this hilarious video after shared by blogger Nkonkonsa.

@ritzyawuah commented :

"Mzbel is ready for Vawulennnnnnce"

@amarteymichael

"Who the cap fits."

@issacosment

"So this woman doesn’t like her peace of mind?"

@issacosment