Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor Lutterodt


Shame Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor Lutterodt

Mzbel also divulged juicy secrets as she claimed Counsellor Lutterodt is always begging her for a phone in exchange for insulting people on her behalf.

  • Published:
Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor Lutterodt play

Mzbel and Lutterodt

The singer came hard at the counsellor for calling her name including saying she was not employable and serviceable.

In the video she made addressed to the counsellor, she said she did not blame him for his insulting behaviour. She insisted that she did not need a job or anyone to employ her because she an employer herself.  She also drummed in the fact that nobody would employ him so he goes around the radio stations to insult people so he can get some chicken change.

READ ALSO: Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt

Mzbel also divulged juicy secrets as she claimed Counsellor Lutterodt is always begging her for a phone in exchange for insulting people on her behalf.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken Video AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken
Victoria Lebene: Being a celebrity is expensive – Actress Victoria Lebene Being a celebrity is expensive – Actress
Ghana vs Nigeria: Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print Ghana vs Nigeria Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print
Divorce saga: I wonder if people believe everything they read - Elikem’s wife Pokello speaks Divorce saga I wonder if people believe everything they read - Elikem’s wife Pokello speaks
Chick Fight: Slay queens, Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignite their beef on social media, as they throw shades at each other Chick Fight Slay queens, Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignite their beef on social media, as they throw shades at each other
It's huge! Here's how much Elikem paid for Pokello's bride price It's huge! Here's how much Elikem paid for Pokello's bride price

Recommended Videos

Moesha Boduong: Actress breaks the Internet with a wild bedroom video Moesha Boduong Actress breaks the Internet with a wild bedroom video
Celebrity News: Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese Celebrity News Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese
Polikem Divorce: My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem Polikem Divorce My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem



Top Articles

1 Unflattering Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stagebullet
2 Video Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Walebullet
3 Battle An American resident who wears Togo jeans – Rosemond Brown...bullet
4 Journey of Judah Guru finally breaks silence on Shatta Wale diss songbullet
5 Married! Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris' daughter and...bullet
6 Lies You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shaybullet
7 Drama Pokello and Elikem divorce takes a new turn; wife...bullet
8 Free Coded 4X4’s wife gives him permission to cheatbullet
9 Slay Queen Efia Odo shades Sister Afia for lying about...bullet
10 Mad House Vs Sm Don't talk about dancehall when you...bullet

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s abortion accusationsbullet
3 Video Patapaa calls for the legalization of “weedbullet
4 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
5 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve...bullet
6 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
7 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her...bullet
8 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off...bullet
9 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am -...bullet

Celebrities

Cardi B Offset surprises rapper with a Lamborghini [Video]
Adina and friends on her birthday
Video Check out photos from Adina’s birthday party
Seyi Shay
Seyi Shay Check out singer's sexy gym body!
Resignation George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO
X
Advertisement