I’m the originator of skimpy dresses in the Ghanaian music scene – Mzbel

During an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye, the Ghanaian songstress proudly claimed that she was the first to introduce short and skimpy dresses into the music scene, and she sees nothing wrong with being sexy.
'16 years' hitmaker, Mzbel born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has disclosed that she was the first to wear skimpy dresses in the music scene.
Mzbel stated, "It's true I'm the one who started wearing short and skimpy dresses in the music scene because I don't see anything wrong with it." She made this statement in response to her observations about her fashion choices in the music industry.
"When I entered the music scene, I didn't take any lessons; I just entered and did whatever I felt comfortable doing, even though I received a lot of criticism," she explained.
She further noted that as times changed, people began to embrace the idea that showing one's thighs or being sexy on stage was not inherently negative, and those who were uncomfortable with it needed to exercise self-control.
Mzbel added, "Unfortunately, not everyone understood it that way. But whenever someone would expose their body on stage or do something sexy, they would attribute it to Mzbel, and that's true."
“16 years” addresses the problem of child molestation. The song carries a subliminal message and warning that molesting an under-age youngster is a crime and it is punishable by law.
