I’m the originator of skimpy dresses in the Ghanaian music scene – Mzbel

Mzbel stated, "It's true I'm the one who started wearing short and skimpy dresses in the music scene because I don't see anything wrong with it." She made this statement in response to her observations about her fashion choices in the music industry.

"When I entered the music scene, I didn't take any lessons; I just entered and did whatever I felt comfortable doing, even though I received a lot of criticism," she explained.

She further noted that as times changed, people began to embrace the idea that showing one's thighs or being sexy on stage was not inherently negative, and those who were uncomfortable with it needed to exercise self-control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mzbel added, "Unfortunately, not everyone understood it that way. But whenever someone would expose their body on stage or do something sexy, they would attribute it to Mzbel, and that's true."