The two washed their dirty wash dirty linen in public when they disclosed that were fighting over a married man. The Ghanaian singer in responding to the actress' insults said when you are having an affair with someone's husband, you don't have to fight over him.

Mzbel and Tracey Boakye fight over a married man

"Kids of today learn to have patience, someone's husband, if you are chopping him and someone is chopping him too, is this something you do Facebook life about? If you don't know how to do it, come and let's teach you, someone's husband, if you are chopping him, you have to keep quiet about it," she said in Twi.

The social media feud between the two started gaining public attention when the Kumawood actress went ballistic on a 40+ old rival. Hours after her nasty rants, it emerged that she was referring to MzBel who replied her in an equally dramatic way.

Watch it all from the video below.