Mzbel shares her love for anal sex

It seems oral and anal sex is gradually gaining popularity regarding sexual intercourse. As for Mzbel despite the painful experience on her first try, she now enjoys anal sex.

My night turned to buzz when I saw a video of Mzbel talking about her experience with anal sex. In the video, she did admit the act can be very painful because the anus is small and tight. But she also assured the listeners that after a few more tries they would begin to love it.

The ‘I am 16-years old’ hitmaker described the feeling like something that sends shivers down your spine in ecstasy. Nevertheless, she cautioned against indulging in the act too much. She said, “if you engage in anal sex a lot, the anal hole would expand and lose its elasticity. So there would be no restriction if you happen to have diarrhoea.”

Now for those that have been dying to try the ‘mysterious’ anal sex, Mzbel has given you some titbits. All the best in your adventure.

