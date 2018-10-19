Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Mzbel shares her love for anal sex

The ‘I am 16-years old’ hitmaker, Mzbel described the feeling like something that sends shivers down your spine in ecstasy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mzbel goes all out about her love for anal sex play

Mzbel

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

It seems oral and anal sex is gradually gaining popularity regarding sexual intercourse. As for Mzbel despite the painful experience on her first try, she now enjoys anal sex.

My night turned to buzz when I saw a video of Mzbel talking about her experience with anal sex. In the video, she did admit the act can be very painful because the anus is small and tight. But she also assured the listeners that after a few more tries they would begin to love it.

READ ALSO: Mzbel Singer says her songs are targeted at sex

The ‘I am 16-years old’ hitmaker described the feeling like something that sends shivers down your spine in ecstasy. Nevertheless, she cautioned against indulging in the act too much. She said, “if you engage in anal sex a lot, the anal hole would expand and lose its elasticity. So there would be no restriction if you happen to have diarrhoea.”

Now for those that have been dying to try the ‘mysterious’ anal sex, Mzbel has given you some titbits. All the best in your adventure.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram

18+ Content - MzBel Talks About Her Anal S*x Experience On Radio Says It Was Painful The 1st And 2nd Time But The Rest ... #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## But the rest it#emo#4oCZ##s like Free SHS, you just have to pack your bags and provisions and you are inside without stress #emo#4oCU## well she didn#emo#4oCZ##t say exactly so but she means it#emo#4oCZ##s #emo#4oCY##pain-free#emo#4oCZ## as anything and highly addictive [Press Play] and hear from the horse#emo#4oCZ##s own ... The singer whom the last time she appeared on @FameBugs she was smoking something believed to be weed was speaking on a radio station. Video Credit: @zionfelixdotcom ____________________________________________________ #FameBugs #Ghana #MzBel #Ghanaian #Celebrities #Enews #FameBugs

A post shared by FameBugs (@famebugs) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shatta Wale fans destroyed properties at Fantasy Dome after album launch Shatta Wale fans destroyed properties at Fantasy Dome after album launch
Social media trolling makes me stronger – Moesha Boduong Social media trolling makes me stronger – Moesha Boduong
Kwesi Arthur can't fathom why ladies don’t send him nude photos Kwesi Arthur can't fathom why ladies don’t send him nude photos
"Advice well taken" - Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie with new Mercedes Benz "Advice well taken" - Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie with new Mercedes Benz
Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthday Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthday
Leila Djansi lashes out at filmmakers and actors who disagreed with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Leila Djansi lashes out at filmmakers and actors who disagreed with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Recommended Videos

Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthday Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthday
Checkout these stunning maternity photos of Dumelo's wife Checkout these stunning maternity photos of Dumelo's wife
I wear silver; Shatta Wale wears gold chains – Patapaa I wear silver; Shatta Wale wears gold chains – Patapaa



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
2 Watch Sister Derby beg Medikal not to leavebullet
3 4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his sonbullet
4 Checkout these stunning maternity photos of Dumelo's wifebullet
5 John Dumelo reveals how he gave birth after 5 months of marriagebullet
6 Hajia4Real puts her curvaceous body on display in bikini (Video)bullet
7 Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Polybullet
8 Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her 'son'bullet
9 John Dumelo kissing his wife’s bump will make your daybullet
10 "Advice well taken" - Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie...bullet

Top Videos

1 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
4 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
5 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
6 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
7 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off...bullet
8 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
9 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
10 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet

Celebrities

I want to perform at Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman concert – Shatta Wale
Haters pushing hard, but my album is not ‘borla’ – Shatta Wale
Diddy and Cassie have reportedly parted ways but they remain friends
Diddy and Cassie have reportedly parted ways but remain friends
I am the most sought after Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria - Stonebwoy
X
Advertisement