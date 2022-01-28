MzBel tearfully ends 'sex position' live show to announce father's death on radio

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MzBel has been hit with tragic news whilst she was hosting a live show on Onua FM.

The Ghanaian singer who now hosts a late-night adult show on the radio station had to abruptly end a discussion about best sex positions. MzBel was informed of the passing of her father during a break and she returned to the show crying on air.

Tearfully speaking, she said, "I beg you, I will have to call off the show, I can no longer continue. My father is dead. It will sound weird, it will sound so weird, but we cant continue with the show".

According to the '16 years' singer, her father, Mr Albert A. Amoah, is a Muslim and if she doesn't show up as soon as possible, they will bury him without her seeing him.

"I have to go, my father is a Muslim, If I don't quickly go, they will bury him without me seeing him. I beg you, let's just close the show, I beg you," said Mzbel as she left her seat in tears.

