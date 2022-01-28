MzBel tearfully ends 'sex position' live show to announce father's death on radio

Tearfully speaking, she said, "I beg you, I will have to call off the show, I can no longer continue. My father is dead. It will sound weird, it will sound so weird, but we cant continue with the show".

According to the '16 years' singer, her father, Mr Albert A. Amoah, is a Muslim and if she doesn't show up as soon as possible, they will bury him without her seeing him.