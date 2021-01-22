Mzbel has dominated entertainment headlines throughout this week after making a guest appearance on Nana Ama McBrown’s “United Showbiz” programme on UTV over the weekend.

On the show, Mzbel confessed that she summoned her former friend, Afia Schwarzenegger, to Naae We to mute Afia from attacking her.

This has rekindled her beef with Afia Schwarzenegger – and now, things are getting worse and nastier.

In a new video Afia Schwarzenegger posted on her Instagram, she dropped lots of bombshells, including how Mzbel consulted Naae We on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama and texted Afia’s secrets to the chief priest.

“Ghanaians won't believe you if you don’t live a fake lifestyle. If not, an animal and a goat like Mzbel won't lie about me,” Afia said in a video which is now deleted from her Instagram page.

“I forgave you [Mzbel] when she slept with my boyfriend. You picked your phone and lied to John Mahama about me. Have you forgotten that you texted my secrets to Naae We when you visited him? You consulted Naae We on behalf of John Mahama,” she revealed.

Afia Schwarzenegger and MzBel

Afia Schwarzenegger also accused Mzbel of bad parenting, saying she served alcoholic beverages to her adopted son whenever she paid her a visit.

“You used to serve John Bill alcoholic beverages when you visited me, to the extent that my children asked you not to bring him to my house again. Ghanaians should go to Achimota School to ask of John Bill. You destroyed someone's child and yet played victim. You recorded Tracey Boakye and played victim. So, you think you can kill me?”

She also dropped another bombshell about Mzbel’s sexual affair with Afia’s former boss at TV Africa (it’s unclear who the boss is).

“When I took you to TV Africa, you slept with my boss... You will die if you don't repent.”

Watch the full video below.