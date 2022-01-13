RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MzGee curses Dr Bawumia's aide for allegedly leaking T.T's voice note (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

MzGee has narrated the circumstance that has led to the leak of the voice note T.T sent to her.

According to the Entertainment Journalist, she has been in a good relationship with T.T and he opens up to her often about his challenges. MzGee details that this time around she was in Nigerian when T.T reach out to her and she was trying to help him.

"I reached out to somebody who knows somebody in the Vice President's office to ask questions about what T.T's claim is and this person in the Vice President's was vividly worried," she said.

Bawumia's aide Gideon Baoko

MzGee detailed that the person wanted to hear how T.T spoke about his concerns, therefore, she had to send the voice note to the person and she shockingly, she heard it on the radio later when she came back to Ghana.

In the video above, she adds that the person also denied sharing the audio with anyone else.

In a new post on her Instagram page this, she decided to send out a biblical curse to Gideon Boako who is the aide of Vice President Dr Bawumia. " I know this won’t trend as the previous but I am grateful T.T believes me!"

She continued that "now, my final words on this TT saga! If Gideon Boako of the Veep’s office circulated that voice note sent to him in confidence, may my covenant with the altar of the Lord, speak! My God has and will never fail me!".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

