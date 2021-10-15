“Management of the Media General Group wishes to announce the resignation of Gloria Akpene Nyarko popularly known as MzGee effective 25th October 2021," the statement said.

It continued that "MzGee has been a valuable addition to the Group and her contribution is appreciated. Management wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavours".

MzGee quits job with TV3 and 3 FM Pulse Ghana

The reason for her resignation is not yet known publicly. However, apart from the TV station wishing her the best in her next adventures, the TV presenter has hinted at a new job engagement in a post to announce her departure from Media General.

"This is to express my profound gratitude to Media General for making my stay memorable. It has been another opportunity for tremendous growth. I truly appreciate the platforms granted me to give Gh and beyond great highlights!" she wrote in an Instagram post.

MzGee ended her message by saying that "but, it is now time to fly higher! May God be our guide in all our endeavours! See ya!".

