The media house that runs TV3, 3 FM and others confirmed the resignation of MzGee in a statement signed by the Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Christopher Koney. According to the statement, MzGee’s resignation will take effect from 25th October 2021.
MzGee quits job with TV3 and 3 FM
Ghanaian television and radio presenter, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah aka MzGee, has ended her working relationship with Media General.
“Management of the Media General Group wishes to announce the resignation of Gloria Akpene Nyarko popularly known as MzGee effective 25th October 2021," the statement said.
It continued that "MzGee has been a valuable addition to the Group and her contribution is appreciated. Management wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavours".
The reason for her resignation is not yet known publicly. However, apart from the TV station wishing her the best in her next adventures, the TV presenter has hinted at a new job engagement in a post to announce her departure from Media General.
"This is to express my profound gratitude to Media General for making my stay memorable. It has been another opportunity for tremendous growth. I truly appreciate the platforms granted me to give Gh and beyond great highlights!" she wrote in an Instagram post.
MzGee ended her message by saying that "but, it is now time to fly higher! May God be our guide in all our endeavours! See ya!".
The entertainment journalist joined TV3 in 2019 after leaving Multimedia Ghana's Joy News and Hitz FM. At Media General, MzGee hosted a show an entertainment show, on TV3 and 3 FM, Simply Showbiz and Showbuzz respectively.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh