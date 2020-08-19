The singer, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, during a recent interview was asked to choose between her favourite between the two acts on her former record label and said she will choose KiDi over Kuami Eugene any day when the option presents itself.

KiDi and Kuami Eugene

During an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, MzVee explained that her pick is not to rate KiDi's craft as a superior over Eugene, but because she has a good rapport with the 'Say Cheese' singer.

“I will choose KiDi because I have known him longer than Eugene, have a song with him and have a rapport with him. For Eugene, we were just beginning to build our relationship when I parted ways with Lynx,” she said.

Last year, MzVee ended her 8-year working relationship with Lynx Entertainment after she went on a 2-year break. However, she's back and has already released four songs. Check out her latest, 'Baby' below.