Naa Ashorkor and other Ghanaian celebrities show immense support for Nigeria's Hilda Baci

An Indian chef, Lata Tondon currently holds the world’s longest cooking marathon and she completed the task in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs in Rewa, India in 2019.

Baci started her 4-day cooking marathon challenge on the 11th of May at the Amore Gardens, and she is now fast approaching the finish line. The 27-year-old has already cooked for 87 hours and counting

Today, Is the fourth day of Baci’s attempt to break the existing record for the Guinness Book of Record World’s longest cooking marathon,

Her quest to make history has generated so much buzz among Nigerians who are still rallying support for her both on social media and at the venue of the cook-a-thon, Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos State.

Ghanaians on the other hand have also rallied immersed support for the young Nigerian chef.

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Naa Ashorkor, showed her support for the young Akwa-Ibom indigene in an Instagram post with the caption, “This is your sign to do that thing that seems near impossible.

Nigerian Chef @hildabaci has been on her feet for nearly 80 hours in an attempt to make world History.

She has been cooking for four days straight. She gets to rest for five minutes every hour, and a thirty-minute break every 6 hours in a medical van.

I love the way Nigerians have shown up to support her. The Guinness world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual is currently 87 hours, 45 minutes.

Our girl is on her feet, killing it like a girl!

Just a few hours to go.

This is your sign to do that thing that seems near impossible.

The best things in your life are on the other side of your comfort zone

Do it scared.

Do it with doubt.

Just do it!.”

Media personality Adwoa Loud also praised Baci " for her determination"

