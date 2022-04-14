In the said interview, Majid disclosed that he had used drugs before and doesn’t see anything wrong with weed because it is a plant God created.
NACOB picked me up and searched my house for drugs – Majid Michel (WATCH)
Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, has revealed that officials of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), searched his house for drugs on Monday, April 11, based on a statement he made in a recent interview.
"I had an over 1-hour interview and said I had done drugs and that I didn’t see anything wrong with weed because it is a plant and God created the plant. So, I didn’t see anything wrong with weed. Abeiku Santana guess what happened? That’s why I think we shouldn’t joke with the laws in Ghana. On Monday morning at 8AM the picked me up from house for that statement."
As a result of that statement, NACOC "picked" him up for interrogation.
The renowned actor who is now a pastor disclosed this in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.
He added that, after the officials searched his house and cars, they educated him a lot about their work.
"And they are the only commission that has the authority to search your house without any writ from the court," he said
He, however, entreated the board to have also interrogated and held those who reported the news responsible because the way it was presented was misleading. To him those who reported the news took his comments “out of context.”
The NACOC is a government agency under the Ministry of Interior. It is concerned with the formulation and enforcement of narcotics laws in the country. The board's work is aimed at preventing the use, import, and export of narcotics.
