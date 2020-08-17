Gifty Mawunya Nkornu dished out something unusual in her archive today, and it was all about Nadia Buari’s smart way of hiding her pregnancy from the spotlight.

According to Gifty, she attended an event with Nadia Buari, who was fourth month pregnant with her fourth child, and she managed to hide her baby bump from everyone’s sight.

She shared a throwback photo of herself with Nadia on a red carpet with the caption: “So @iamnadiabuari was five months pregnant with her fourth child in this picture… this girl can hide pregnancy for Africa....and by the way if u looking for a place to keep your secrets, kindly contact her”.

Nadia reacted to the post, saying: “Oh boi...and it had to be the least attractive picture.”