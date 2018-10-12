Nadia Buari channels her inner Rosemond Brown for the gram

news

Who said those good girls must remain poised and behaved? Nobody. And that’s why Nadia Buari and her friend, Ruky Sanda channelled their inner Rosemond brown for all to see.

The saucy mother of four, our dear Nadia posted a video on her Instagram page of her having fun with a friend. She captioned the video saying, “This night was total bliss … so much for levelling up … lmao.”

READ ALSO: People are envious of relationships that don’t even exists- Nadia Buari

From the shrieks of laughter to their shining eyes, they did indeed have a great night goofing around to Ciara’s ‘Level up’. Such a great idea for a fun girl’s night out. Thank you, Nadia.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: