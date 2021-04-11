RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nadia Buari pens emotional message to late grandma who showed her ‘unconditional love’ (VIDEO)

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has penned a long emotional message to her late grandmother who ‘loved her unconditionally’ and taught her how to do the same.

On Sunday, April 11, the “Beyoncé” actress took to Instagram to share a video of her grandmother (made with My Heritage app) and accompanied with a long message explaining how much she missed her and the lessons she learned from her while she was alive.

According to Nadia, her grandmother taught her how to love unconditionally and forgive ‘no matter how hard it was’.

She further revealed that her grandmother always called her ‘Nadja’ instead of ‘Nadia’ – which is one of the memories which put smiles on her face.

Nadia Buari wrote: “Dear Grandma..

I really wish heaven had visiting hours... Since the day u got ur wings, I have never been the same. I was never ready for u to leave..our last goodbye was never said.

I wish I had a magic wand to bring back time and spend one last hour with u to hug u and to thank u for everything....to say my proper goodbyes. If only I had done all that before u left, maybe the pain would be less unbearable.

You taught me to love; to really love. You taught me to love without conditions and to forgive no matter how hard it was. You showed me what it was to be selfless and to devote your life to taking care of others. You taught me more than u will ever know.

I am so grateful for u Gran. I love u so much more than I ever could have told u. I want to scream it now. I want to scream to the top of my lungs so u can hear me. I want to hug u and hold your hand just one more time, if only for a moment.

I don’t know anyone so selfless and so caring. I can’t even put to words the amount of love u poured into each of us. You were so full of strength and dignity and your love for others overflowed. I wish I could be a fraction of the woman u were Gran. I wish I could be as selfless and caring as u.

I miss u so much more than I can even say. I miss you every single day.

Thank u for your unconditional love. Thank u for loving me when I couldn’t love myself. Thank u for giving me more than I ever could have asked for. Thank u for taking care of me and for all the memories and moments we shared.

I love You Eternally.

Love,

Nadja(why u always replaced the “i” in my name with a J is beyond me).”

