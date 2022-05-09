Nadia Buari’s 4 kids celebrate her on Mother’s Day with emotional messages in new video

In the video, Nadia denies fans and followers the chance to see the faces of her gorgeous kids as she had them only show their back profile on camera. She plays the ‘privacy’ card well.

Nadia Buari and children Pulse Ghana

The kids had some cute messages for their mother with very interesting sketches of her in it accompanied by some fresh flowers and very funny appendages attached to it as well.

Nadia who seemed to have been swept off her feet took to Instagram to share her reaction to her Mother’s Day gift in the caption attached to the video.

"My zen values allow me to focus on what was important. My children without a doubt are my greatest accomplishment. If I did nothing else, I would feel that just having and raising them would be enough. The rest is icing. Happy Mother’s Day to every woman out there. You are phenomenal," she captioned.

Some Social Media Reactions:

@tri_cia2020: A very beautiful gift to have as a mother,... God bless you

@pretychi66: Your cute babies. Such a beauty

@mhiz_katherine0: Even when u hide their faces... seeing their backs and hair alone shows they are beautiful and amazing.

@cheta_bigdaddy: The peace of mind that's all that matters.... you do all that pleases you as far as you have peace within you. Nadia with the sauce and beautiful kids.