'Naija carry last' – Shatta Wale mocks Nigerians for not making it to the World Cup

To him, despite the claims of Nigerians that they are better than Ghanaians, they were shown who was truly superior in the match last Tuesday.

According to Shatta Wale, for music, they can record in their house, take it somewhere and claim they are topping charts but “football is reality.”

On Tuesday evening, Ghana's senior national team led by, Otto Addo, secured a spot in the World Cup tournament after beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The game ended with a 1:1 scoreline. However, Ghana qualified based on the away goal rule.

Thomas Partey’s opener in the 11th minute proved costly for the Eagles, whose equalizer through William Troost-Ekong in the 22nd minute was not enough to salvage the tie.

A lot of Ghanaians have teased Nigerians for thier loss and have also called them out for the chaotic scenes that erupted in the stadium after the game.

In a tweet, popular media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah described the Nigerian supporters as “hoodlums” as she compared the actions of Ghanaians at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and that of the Nigerians in Abuja.

“You packed your stadium with hoodlums. Real football fans (those you saw in Kumasi) will never behave like this. Classless bunch," she said.

In a video that has gone viral, fans of the host country poured into the pitch from all sides, turning the dugout upside down while smashing its glasses in fury.

This was done regardless of the security personnel in the stadium tried to control their actions with tear-gas.

It has been reported that Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote, has spent $1 million to renovate some portions of the 60,000 capacity stadia in 2020.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians on Twitter have described the act as a “show of shame” while condemning the vandalization.