The C.E.O of collapsed Menzgold gold dealership and investment firm has joined the many congratulating H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election. " congratulations to the NPP & the president-elect; H.E.Nana Akufo Addo for a well-merited election," NAM1 wrote.

The E.C on Wednesday, December 8th, announced Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the winner of the 2020 December 7th polls.

According to the E.C chair, Jean Mensa, said Nana Addo won the election with over six million votes, which represents 51.59 of the total votes cast and John Mahama polled 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total votes cast.

Sharing a photo of the sitting President and NDC flagbearer, Nana Appiah Mensah also congratulated the former President and the National Democratic Congress for their respective roles played in the election.

" To the NDC & Ex Prez John Mahama for giving great & exemplary accounts of. You’re all indeed great men of our land. We’re proud of you. #GhanaShallProsper," NAM1 tweeted.

The businessman during the campaign period became a topic, following Mahama's promise to ensure that Menzgold clients will be paid their locked cash if he wins the election.

The NDC's Sammy Gyamfi also accused NAM1 of being in bed with the government, claiming that the businessman's relationship with the government is the reason why the government hasn't done enough to ensure Menzgold clients get their locked up cash.

However, Nana Appiah Mensah, remained silent throughout the period until now that he is sending his congratulations to Nana Addo and John Mahama.