'NAM1 promised to buy Trade Fair centre for Michy his secret lover' - Magluv (VIDEO)

Magluv, the CEO of Reign Clothing who is a childhood of friend of Shatta Wale, has been triggered over new comments by Michy that she is the reason her relationship failed with the dancehall star.

Magluv in Shatta Wale's house Pulse Ghana

To prove people wrong, she is dropping wild allegations about how bad Michy is. According to her, whilst Michy was with Shatta Wale, she was also secretly sleeping with NAM1 who has promised her the world.

"You never respected Junior (Shatta Wale) as a person. You said you were in a relationship but you were fighting with Becca over NAM1. You can sit there and insult Becca from morning to evening " Magluv said.

Michy, NAM1 and Becca Pulse Ghana

According to Magluv, Michy was so much into the Menzgold Boss because he promised to buy her the Accra Trade Fair centre and turn it into a shopping mall for her. "NAM1 promised her that he was going to buy the Trade Fair for her so that they use it as a mall," she said.

"They drew a plan, as in everything was in order so there were seeing us animals because to her for how long can Shatta Wale perform at shows to make money to build her a mall, so for us, we were not anything for her," she said.