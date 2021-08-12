NAM1 wades into Obibini and Amerado rap beef

NAM1, the owner of Zylofon Music has heard it all. "Heard my son is busy pitapatting, punning & peeing on a peasant’s poodle carcass in a puddle. Hold it @Obibiniboafo #wudinis," he tweeted.

In the tweet shared this morning, 12th August 2021, the CEO of collapsed Menzgold has hinted at organizing a concert for Obibini in Mile 7 Achimota. "M7 are u ready for a big concert? Get the #YardieRemix loud & on replay," he said.

Nana Appiah Mensah is leaving out the peasant’s poodle carcass in a puddle" his son was "busy pitpatting, punning & peeing on" as he concluded his tweet saying that "bless up @Amerado_Burner #wudinis #RapCulture #GhMusicBiz #zylofonMusic #godking".

The rap beef between started with Amerado's freestyle on Tim Westwood TV when he threw a jab and mentioned "Wudini" a slogan that Obibini uses. During an interview on TV3, Amerado was asked about the jab and he denied dissing Obibini. "Do you think I will be on a world platform and be throwing shots to someone I have been working harder than?" he quizzed.

The rap line and interview triggered Obibini to hit the studio to drop a diss track for Amerado. He titles it "Deceased" and went hard on Amerado, telling him that he is a culture vulture forcing himself on the Kumerican wave to trend.

Few hours after the track, Amerado hit the Zylofon signed act back with a diss track he titles "The Throne" in which he addressed Obibini as NAM1's puppet. He emphasized that the 'Deceased' rapper is in class 1 and still can't progress after all the support.