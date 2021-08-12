RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

NAM1 wades into Obibini and Amerado rap beef

Nana Appiah Mensah has added his voice to the social media commentary about the ongoing rap beef.

Amerado and Obibini, who is signed to Zylofon Music record label, have lyrically locked horns with diss tracks to each. Amerado in his song, 'The Throne" named Obibini as NAM1's puppet who still can't progress from one after all the support.

NAM1, the owner of Zylofon Music has heard it all. "Heard my son is busy pitapatting, punning & peeing on a peasant’s poodle carcass in a puddle. Hold it @Obibiniboafo #wudinis," he tweeted.

In the tweet shared this morning, 12th August 2021, the CEO of collapsed Menzgold has hinted at organizing a concert for Obibini in Mile 7 Achimota. "M7 are u ready for a big concert? Get the #YardieRemix loud & on replay," he said.

Nana Appiah Mensah is leaving out the peasant’s poodle carcass in a puddle" his son was "busy pitpatting, punning & peeing on" as he concluded his tweet saying that "bless up @Amerado_Burner #wudinis #RapCulture #GhMusicBiz #zylofonMusic #godking".

The rap beef between started with Amerado's freestyle on Tim Westwood TV when he threw a jab and mentioned "Wudini" a slogan that Obibini uses. During an interview on TV3, Amerado was asked about the jab and he denied dissing Obibini. "Do you think I will be on a world platform and be throwing shots to someone I have been working harder than?" he quizzed.

The rap line and interview triggered Obibini to hit the studio to drop a diss track for Amerado. He titles it "Deceased" and went hard on Amerado, telling him that he is a culture vulture forcing himself on the Kumerican wave to trend.

OBIBINI - DECEASED (Freestyle)

Few hours after the track, Amerado hit the Zylofon signed act back with a diss track he titles "The Throne" in which he addressed Obibini as NAM1's puppet. He emphasized that the 'Deceased' rapper is in class 1 and still can't progress after all the support.

Amerado - The Throne (Audio Slide)

Obibini came back with 'Carcass' and descended on Amerado again but the 'Yetee Nsem' rapper has not responded again.

Obibini - Carcass (Freestyle)

