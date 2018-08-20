news

Television personality Nana Aba Anamoah has been appointed as the official Public Relations Office for rapper, Sarkodie's record label Sarkcess Music.

Sarkodie made the announcement via his Instagram account. The rapper shared a picture of himself and the broadcast journalist with the caption “Hello SarkNation say hi to your Public Relations Officer @thenanaaba?"

It comes as no surprise since Nana Aba Anamoah for some months now has always heaved a lot of glorious praise on the rapper for his enormous talent and acclaimed herself as the PRO of the SarkNation.

Nana Aba who was excited about her new position reacted by commenting on the post “My King” with a few love emojis.

Nana Aba is expected to use her voice and influence to project the Sarkcess music brand to the next level.