Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nana Aba Anamoah appointed as Sarkcess music's new PRO


Wow! Nana Aba Anamoah appointed as the Public Relations Office for Sarkcess music

It comes as no surprise since Nana Aba Anamoah has been a loyal fan of Sarkodie from the beginning of his career.

  • Published:
play

Television personality Nana Aba Anamoah has been appointed as the official Public Relations Office for rapper, Sarkodie's record label Sarkcess Music.

Sarkodie made the announcement via his Instagram account. The rapper shared a picture of himself and the broadcast journalist with the caption “Hello SarkNation say hi to your Public Relations Officer @thenanaaba?"

READ MORE: Video and photos from Becca’s traditional wedding

It comes as no surprise since Nana Aba Anamoah for some months now has always heaved a lot of glorious praise on the rapper for his enormous talent and acclaimed herself as the PRO of the SarkNation.

Nana Aba who was excited about her new position reacted by commenting on the post “My King” with a few love emojis.

Nana Aba is expected to use her voice and influence to project the Sarkcess music brand to the next level.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

M.anifest: Rapper outlined the qualities he expects in a woman M.anifest Rapper outlined the qualities he expects in a woman
Beard Gang: 8 male celebrities beard we’re crushing on Beard Gang 8 male celebrities beard we’re crushing on
Sexy Body: 7 curvy Ghanaian celebrities rocking African prints Sexy Body 7 curvy Ghanaian celebrities rocking African prints
Wedding Bells: Yvonne Nelson and Blakk Cedi send coded birthday wishes to Becca Wedding Bells Yvonne Nelson and Blakk Cedi send coded birthday wishes to Becca
Enough! Let Ebony rest in peace, instead of pieces Enough! Let Ebony rest in peace, instead of pieces
Artiste Manager: Bullet to reveal ‘deep things’ about the late Ebony’s father Artiste Manager Bullet to reveal ‘deep things’ about the late Ebony’s father

Recommended Videos

Nana Opoku Kwarteng: Bullet said he could resurrect my daughter - Ebony's father Nana Opoku Kwarteng Bullet said he could resurrect my daughter - Ebony's father
Lil Win: Fame attained through controversies doesn’t last – Comedian Lil Win Fame attained through controversies doesn’t last – Comedian
Damilola Adegbite: Kudos to women showing some men pepper – Chris Attoh's ex-wife Damilola Adegbite Kudos to women showing some men pepper – Chris Attoh's ex-wife



Top Articles

1 Sexy Body 7 curvy Ghanaian celebrities rocking African printsbullet
2 Photos 5 Ghanaian celebrities spotted with expensive carsbullet
3 Enough! Let Ebony rest in peace, instead of piecesbullet
4 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares Illuminati photosbullet
5 Best Dressed Ghanaian celebrities who gave us style goals this weekbullet
6 Explosive! Jay Peacock finally reacts to "hiding Castro in...bullet
7 Pre-wedding Photoshoot Becca set to wed Stonebwoy's manager?bullet
8 Nadia Buari Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and...bullet
9 Slaying Mothers 16 Ghanaian celebrities who make...bullet
10 M.anifest Rapper outlined the qualities he expects in...bullet

Related Articles

Sexy Body 7 curvy Ghanaian celebrities rocking African prints
No artiste can replace my daughter not even Wendy Shay- Ebony's father
Photos Ghanaians think John Dumelo has pot belly after marriage
Artiste Manager Bullet to reveal ‘deep things’ about the late Ebony’s father
Photos 5 times Nana Ama Mcbrown wowed us with her dresses
Shocked The late Ebony's father breaks silence on Bullet's press release
Singer 3 things King Promise desires in a woman
Actress UTV apologises for falsely reporting Joselyn Dumas dated DumeloV
Wedding Bells Yvonne Nelson and Blakk Cedi send coded birthday wishes to Becca
Enough! Let Ebony rest in peace, instead of pieces

Top Videos

1 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Video I am single and co-parenting with Shatta Wale - Michy Ghbullet
4 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James Gardiner revealsbullet
5 Actress shows off bum to prove she has no tattoobullet
6 Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease...bullet
7 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
8 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet
9 Video Sista Afia says familial diabetic history made her...bullet
10 Video I can't date a man without a car - Moeshabullet

Celebrities

John Dumelo
Photos Ghanaians think John Dumelo has pot belly after marriage
'Queen of Pop' Madonna who celebrated her 60th birthday Thursday in the Moroccan city of Marrakech
Madonna Singer turns into 'berber queen' for 60th birthday
Nana Opoku Kwarteng
No artiste can replace my daughter not even Wendy Shay- Ebony's father
I laughed over claims Zylofon CEO sacked me – Bulldog
Artiste Manager Bulldog speaks on Zylofon CEO sack rumours