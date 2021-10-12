‘Nana Aba Anamoah begs her friends to pay her son’s school fees’ - Afia Schwar

Afia Schwarzenegger came for Nana Aba’s head after the newscaster posted screenshot of a guy she helped to find a job and ended up stealing GHC100,000 from her employer.

Afia said Nana Aba made up that story and further clamed Nana Aba passed about her in her gossip group.

“First of all, Slay Queen's girls' SP (school prefect) has been speaking ill of her close friends – friends she takes money from to pay her son's school fees in the U.S. You sell your friends and people you claim to be your children. You drag people in the mud and talk dirty about them. Why?” she claimed.

She also alleged that Nana Aba is the one behind Serwaa Amihere’s recent expose and responsible for leaking information about Serwaa’s purpose on her recent trip to Turkey.

“Pick a Bible and swear that you have no hand in Serwaa's expose?” she dared, “Why did you leak the chat? Don't you get laid too? You speak ill of all the people you are friends with. You have been selling information about your friends to journalists.”

She continued: “Are you not the one who said Serwaa is in Turkey performing lipo? Come out to defend yourself. Ghana doesn't belong to you.”

“And speaking of dictionary English doesn't make you wise and knowledgeable. English is someone else's language. You use English to gossip about others and dragged me into it. What's wrong if I sent the audio to John Boadu? Tell everyone that your friends pay your son's school fees. You keep fooling, and you don't want to change. Never speak about me again. Take this as your final warning. If I decide to expose you, this country can't contain you. It's only your friends who are afraid of you,” she warned.

Afia Schwarzenegger alleged that Nana Aba performed breast reduction surgery in April this year.