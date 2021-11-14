Known on Twitter as Journalist Albert, the young man was exposed for his offensive tweets when he appeared before Nana Aba Anamoah and the other judges.
Video: Nana Aba Anamoah exposes and disgraces Twitter troll at Next TV Star audition
A Twitter troll who has made it a habit of dragging celebrities endured an embarrassing encounter when he auditioned for GHOne TV’s Next TV Star.
As part of the audition, he was asked to present a political show, but Albert insisted he only writes facts.
Nana Aba then referenced an old tweet of his, where he disrespected Serwaa Amihere in the name of “agenda”.
Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere, who were also on the panel as judges, waded in to put him in his place.
