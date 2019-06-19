The TV host has never hidden her love for her only child, Paa Kow who recently went viral after leaving for the United States for his higher education.

With the caption, “Straight out my womb. #sonoflife #loveoflife” Nana Aba showed her delight in her son’s feat.

Having previously discussed circumstances surrounding her pregnancy, Nana Aba Anamoah has mostly ignored the topic about the child’s father.

Richmond Brown, known among his friends as Osibo is the father of Nana Aba Anamoah’s child. Mr Brown who comes from Nkinkenso in the Asanti Region told Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview how he was proud of the mother of his child for taking good care of their son.

“I always say whatever you think is what God looks at to bless you. I’ve not got any bad idea for her and I will never have,” Richmond Brown told Pulse.com.gh.

“She has done extremely well to have raised the boy to date. Single mother like she says,” Osibo praised the TV host.

On his social media, Mr Brown posted a pencil sketch of Nana Aba Anamoah with the caption:

“You are a strong woman, a loving mother, a role model and above all, a great asset to this nation. As you celebrate your birthday today, the whole GHANA celebrates you. May the good Lord multiply you in greatness and success. Enjoy your day.”