The television personality was showered with lots of gifts during her birthday, but came under the spotlight over a black Range Rover which was part of the presents.

This was after it emerged that the vehicle bore the number plate of an already registered vehicle.

The Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) also later confirmed that the number was already allotted to a Nissan vehicle.

Speaking to Accra-based Starr FM, Nana Aba said she was not aware of the number plate and the owner of the car when it arrived.

She was, however, quick to add that she personally filed a report with the police after she got to know that the number plate was fake.

The popular TV presenter has since moved to duly register the Range Rover, which now bears the number plate N 1-20.

“I saw the conversations going and the claims people were making about the number plate but I wasn’t bothered. When I noticed the concerns about the number plate, I went to the police myself to file a report,” she said.

“The next day, I went to the regional CID officer and filed a witness statement that I had received a car with a fake number plate. I took it seriously. I don’t know how this number plate came on the car and the police are investigating.

“I received as a gift, I have nothing to do with it and I don’t even have that money to buy such a car,” she added.