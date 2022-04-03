RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nana Aba and rumoured boyfriend spotted publicly for the first time [WATCH]

Nana Aba Anamoah and Nana Doe, her alleged boyfriend, have made first public appearance.

The couple were spotted a funeral together. This will become the first time Nana Aba and Nana Doe have been spotted together after Adu Sofowah alleged that they have been dating.

According to celebrity gossip blog, FameBugs, Nana Aba showed up at the funeral to mourn with Nana Doe who was has lost his father.

According to the blog, a mutual friend of the lovers shared their video together with the caption “Mr and Mrs Nana Doe” and went on to add that “couple of the year”.

Adu Sofowaa first brought attention to Nana Aba and Nana Doe’s relationship in 2021 October, when she descended on the ace broadcaster over claims that she is dating her man. She threatened to release her nude photos if she nears her man again.

Adu Safowaa kicked off the social uproar with allegations that Nana Aba's Range Rover gift is from her man and gave an ultimatum to return it by Friday or else she will deal with her mercilessly.

Things turned out dramatic between Nana Doe and Adu Safowaa after it emerged that Nana Doe did not have any relationship with her. However, she insisted that Nana Doe proposed to her but she turned him down.

However, Adu Safowaa has been arrested later over her claims. Ghanaian TV Presenter, Mona Gucci, broke the news after she took to social media to say that "Adu Safowaa arrested for blacking business mogul Nana Doe for GH100,000?"

