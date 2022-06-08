Nana Aba applauds Prince David Osei for criticizing NPP gov't over 'greed' among others

However, Prince David Osei has registered his disappointment in the NPP government over what he describes as misplaced priorities and self-glory amidst worsening economic hardships facing Ghanaians.

The 'Things We Do For Love' actor was speaking about reports of the government investing 25 million Ghana Cedis from taxpayers into building a National Cathedral.

"Misplaced priorities, self-glory, greed and insensitivity towards the plight of the citizenry. We can’t pay government workers, and staff, working tirelessly 24/7 yet we have 25,000,000 for a cathedral in this perilous time of our economy," the actor tweeted.

Praying for Ghana, he concluded that "so help us God! I am sorry". His tweet above has caught the attention of Nana Aba Anamoah who is praising him for ignoring his political affiliation to speak the truth.

The celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster stated that "I have so much respect for such level of honesty. The fact that he campaigned publicly for this administration doesn’t mean he agrees with insensitive decisions".