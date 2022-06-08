The Ghanaian actor is one of the leading voices in showbiz that travelled around Ghana, and mounted campaign platforms to rally support for the New Patriotic Party to win the 2016 and 2020 elections.
Nana Aba applauds Prince David Osei for criticizing NPP gov't over 'greed' among others
Despite campaigning for NPP, Prince David Osei has described the Nana Addo government as one full of 'greed'.
However, Prince David Osei has registered his disappointment in the NPP government over what he describes as misplaced priorities and self-glory amidst worsening economic hardships facing Ghanaians.
The 'Things We Do For Love' actor was speaking about reports of the government investing 25 million Ghana Cedis from taxpayers into building a National Cathedral.
"Misplaced priorities, self-glory, greed and insensitivity towards the plight of the citizenry. We can’t pay government workers, and staff, working tirelessly 24/7 yet we have 25,000,000 for a cathedral in this perilous time of our economy," the actor tweeted.
Praying for Ghana, he concluded that "so help us God! I am sorry". His tweet above has caught the attention of Nana Aba Anamoah who is praising him for ignoring his political affiliation to speak the truth.
The celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster stated that "I have so much respect for such level of honesty. The fact that he campaigned publicly for this administration doesn’t mean he agrees with insensitive decisions".
Applauding Prince David Osei, she concluded that "integrity is a principle that never fails. Cheers, Prince David".
