According to the celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster, who is a mentor to many young girls, a man is not obliged to spend on his girlfriend. She adds that women should not always demand financial support from their partners.
Nana Aba says boyfriends are not obliged to give their girlfriends money (VIDEO)
Though some boyfriends of today have inherited the responsibilities of their girlfriend's parents, Nana Aba Anamoah says it's not a must.
"It is his money, the decision to give money is at his discretion. He is not obliged to give you money. He is really not obliged," Nana Aba said.
In an interview with Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku on Asaase Radio, she also addressed the comments about some "stingy" men who intentionally refuse to spend on their girlfriends even when they have the means to do so.
According to Nana Aba, such a situation is also a "big problem". She detailed that "if she is really in a fix and the guy can help, he should be able to help but if he is not helping then there is a big problem".
However, the Gh One TV manageress declined to comment on the importance of spending on one's partner in a love relationship. She said her explanation that will trend for the wrong reasons on social media.
