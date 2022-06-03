Nana Aba says boyfriends are not obliged to give their girlfriends money (VIDEO)

"It is his money, the decision to give money is at his discretion. He is not obliged to give you money. He is really not obliged," Nana Aba said.

Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku on Asaase Radio, she also addressed the comments about some "stingy" men who intentionally refuse to spend on their girlfriends even when they have the means to do so.

According to Nana Aba, such a situation is also a "big problem". She detailed that "if she is really in a fix and the guy can help, he should be able to help but if he is not helping then there is a big problem".