Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere, others join Sandra Ankobiah cut 39th birthday cake (Watch)

The fashion impresario celebrated her birthday at Alisa Hotel where the much-publicized all-women seminar, Sisterhood, took place.

The woman empowerment summit was for 50 selected Ghanaian ladies who had a private interaction with some of the country's established women including Claudia Lumor, DCOP Afia Donkor and more.

Other celebrities that were present included was Lydia Forson, Salma Mumin, Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, Maame Gyamfua, Claudia Lumor, amongst many others.

Sandra stunned in a red voluminous strapless dress embellished with some ruffles in it. The lawyer beautifully matched her outfit with her red strapped heels and designer bag.

In a video spotted on the page of blogger, Gh Hyper, Sandra Ankobiah was seen joined by the her friends, Salma Mumin, Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, Maame Gyamfua, as she joyfully cut her 38th birthday cake.

The two tier wedding cake matched the theme colors of the backdrop decorations that was behind them, dark chocolate and gold with her name beautifully crowned on it.