'It's hollow' - Ghanaian celebrities react to Akufo-Addo's address

Ghana is currently facing an economic crisis and when president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that he was going to address the nation concerning the economy, many breathed in hope.

However, after the speech, Ghanaians including celebrities’ expectations were not met and as usual, they were vocal about it on social media. They call out the president for failing to touch on important issues as well as plans his government has put in place to rescue the nation and businesses from sinking.

The likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, Efia Odo, and actress Sandra Ankobiah, who struggled to comprehend the message from the 30 minutes speech called on the general public to explain what President Akufo-Addo in his speech.

According to them, the president speech did not do justice to what was expected of him to do.

Meanwhile, the president’s ‘Sika mp3 dede' comment from his speech last night is the one thing that Ghanaians took away from the speech which has since topped Twitter trends.

During Nana Addo's speech, he said "Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money."

The comment has since sparked backlash and a trend on social media as most netizens can't phantom the essence of his comment.

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo commented "Sika mp3 dede but you are the dede. Addo D please come again and say something of substance. Audio man"

"Sika mp3 dede that’s why you didn’t hear about Nsuomnam, that’s why you didn’t hear about the painting of the under bridge. Cos if you it would have made you angry" Ghanaian journalist Bridget Otoo said