The “Koforidua Flowers”, who met his untimely death on Sunday, February 2, 2020, received massive support from industry players over the weekend.

In attendance were actors, Afia Schwarzenegger and Ajos; President of the Creative Arts Council Mark Okraku Mantey, musicians Great Ampong, Nicholas Omani Acheampong, Kofi Nti, Kwame A Plus, Nana Acheampong, Ofori Amponsah, X-Doe, Flowking Stone and Lucky Mensah, and radio personality Ohemaa Woyeje, among others.

The event saw performances from Nana Acheampong and Ofori Amponsah who shed tears throughout his emotional performance.

According to Kofi B’s family, he will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 25, in Accra.

Legally known as Kofi Boakye Yiadom, Kofi B passed away on Sunday, February 2, before a performance at Abaase Domenase in the Central Region.

He was rushed to the hospital by Kofi Nti, who was also billed to perform, after complaining of chest pains. He died at the hospital later.