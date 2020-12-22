This comes after the Ghanaian dancehall act endorsed the re-election of the sitting President who has been declared as the winner of the 2020 general elections which happened on the December 7th.

Samini endorsed the 4 More 4 Nana campaign with a song he composed for the NPP's candidate. The song was titled 'Kpoyaka' and it highlighted the achievements of Nana Addo and NPP government.

The release of the song stirred controversy on social media as it becomes the first time Samini has openly endorsed a political whilst in 2016, he vehemently spoke against celebrities supporting politicians.

In the Joy News interview, he said: "personally my take is that I don't think it's too healthy to do that as a people's person because you represent the masses and you have various political parties affiliations listening to you music at the same time without any political intentions so you appeal to a broader audience at ago".

Samini to speak, perform at NPP’s virtual rally for the first time

He continued that " so when you take sides in a serious issue like this concerning serious decision making for the country's welfare and you take sides and just maybe you happen to offend a huge fan by that move, it goes a long way to affect your career going forward".

However, Samini stood his grounds and continued to campaign for Nana Addo. As such, the President-Elect is celebrating him today on his birthday with a tweet to appreciate his support.

happy Birthday @samini_dagaati Thank you for all your support. God bless. #Kpoyaka