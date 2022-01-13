The duo has been linking up with other Ghanaian acts whilst exploring life in Accra. In the latest update, sources from Jubilee House have confirmed that they have met with Ghana's President as well and had a meeting.

Nana Addo meets Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper on how to bridge gap between artists in Ghana and U.S Pulse Ghana

"@vicmensa and @chancetherapper along with @ivyprosper @beyondthereturn had a meeting with @nakufoaddo @diasporaaffairs.ghana earlier this week," a social media post by @beyondthereturn stated.

Detailing the purpose of the meeting, it continued that "the artists discussed a potential idea that would bridge the gap between artists in Ghana and the U.S. using their strong ties and relationships in the music industry to connect artists as well as amplify the talent in Ghana and the rest of Africa".

Beyound The Return's post on Instagram Pulse Ghana

The popular American rapper, Chance The Rapper, who has over 14 million followers on Instagram has already revealed that his grandparents have made some impacts in Ghana when he attended church in Accra this past weekend.

See more photos from their meeting below and share your thoughts with us.

