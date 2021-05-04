Nana Addo not responsible for the collapse of Ghana showbiz industry - Afia Schwarzenegger blasts celebs

Afia Schwarzenegger, who campaigned heavily for Nana Addo during the 2020 general elections, said the President is not responsible for bribes taken by the police and civil servants, open defecation and the collapse of the entertainment industry in Ghana.

She added her voice to the ongoing protest through a video she shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 4.

“I just woke up and noticed that some celebrities have started a campaign of fixing the country,” she said. “But the good news is, His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo is only one person out of thirty-something million people, so he cannot fix the country alone.”

“We need to fix our attitude. When you enter any government agency office, somebody wants a bribe; somebody wants to put something down. Police are taking bribes. Did the President ask them to accept bribes? Did the President ask people to defecate openly? People earn employment and refuse to show up the next day. Is that the President's problem? Is the President the reason why the entertainment industry has collapsed?”

She said people should stop blaming Nana Addo because he only came to help Ghanaians and that he is not Jesus.