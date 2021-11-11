RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nana Addo offers to give Nana Ampadu state burial

Authors:

Selorm Tali

It has officially been communicated that Ghanaian Highlife legend, Nana Ampadu, will be given a State burial.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has confirmed this in at the Weekly Jubilee Press Briefing.

Speaking at today’s briefing held at the Jubilee House, he said “finally, the President has taken the decision to honour the late, legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Nana Ampadu, with a state-assisted burial in honour of his services to the growth of Ghanaian music”.

He continued that “this information will be duly communicated to the family of the late singer. And a befitting burial ceremony will be held for this noble son of Ghana.”

The “Obra” hitmaker kicked the bucket on Tuesday, September 28, at the Legon Hospital in Accra where he was receiving treatment for an illness, according to several media reports. He passed on aged 76.

Before his death, Nana Kwame Ampadu worked with several of the new crop of artistes. He supported Kumi Guitar’s first hit at Zylofon Music, titled “Dream.” He even made a cameo appearance in the official music video for “Dream.”

A few months ago, Sarkodie shared a new single he had recorded with the legend. The song is yet to be released.

Nana Kwame Ampadu is a composer, guitarist and singer who is known for his brilliant storytelling skills through highlife music.

Born at Obo-Kwahu in the Eastern Region, Kwame Ampadu formed the famous African Brothers band in 1963.

Regarded as ‘King of Highlife’, he is known for many hit songs like “Ebi Ti Yie,” “Aku Sika,” “Kofi Nkrabea,” “Obiaa Ba Nnye,” “Woyoo Woyoo,” “Mother,” “Mentumi Ngyae Wo,” “Agartha,” “Aye Se Ye Do Wo,” “Obra,” “Drivers,” “Anibere Nnye,” “Oman Bo Adwo,” and “Kwaata.”

Nana Ampadu also groomed and produced albums in the mid-to-late 1980s for female singers like Mum B, Akosua Agyapong, Abena Nyanteh, Ama Oforiwah, Rita Owusu and Stella Tackie.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

