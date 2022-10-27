RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Nana Addo's faculties stopped working several years ago, sack him too' - Blakk Rasta

Selorm Tali

Blakk Rasta is once again emphasizing that the sitting President, H.E Nana Addo, is too old to be a president, therefore, he must be removed from office.

Blakk Rasta
Blakk Rasta

The outspoken radio presenter was speaking on the recent calls by some NPP MPs demanding the sacking of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to Blakk Rasta, demanding for Ofori-Atta's sack is pointless because the man who appointed him stresses his continuous belief in his competence.

Ken Ofori-Atta with Nana Addo Pulse Ghana

This is a very democratic country that has sat back to look at this president play with this country. I am most excited that this president has proven to the whole world that he is most incompetent, he is too old to be president and his faculties stopped working several years back, the best he could have done to us was to retire,” he said.

Speaking on his new show on Accra-based 3FM, he continued that whiles the group of 80 New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament want, “want the Finance Minister to leave, may I extend it to the president himself? Why do you sack a man who believes and still believes that the Finance Minister is the best?

Why do you sack the Finance Minister and leave the man who believes in him. To send Ofori-Atta home … and leave this sleeping president to continue sleeping and playing the Don Quixote,” he added.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
