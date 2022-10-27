'Nana Addo's faculties stopped working several years ago, sack him too' - Blakk Rasta

According to Blakk Rasta, demanding for Ofori-Atta's sack is pointless because the man who appointed him stresses his continuous belief in his competence.

Pulse Ghana

“This is a very democratic country that has sat back to look at this president play with this country. I am most excited that this president has proven to the whole world that he is most incompetent, he is too old to be president and his faculties stopped working several years back, the best he could have done to us was to retire,” he said.

Speaking on his new show on Accra-based 3FM, he continued that whiles the group of 80 New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament want, “want the Finance Minister to leave, may I extend it to the president himself? Why do you sack a man who believes and still believes that the Finance Minister is the best?