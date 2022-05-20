This week, a video in which Nana Agradaa was telling her church members to buy membership forms for GH300 went viral. "We have a membership card, you write your name and pay Gh300, that will show your commitment," she said in Twi.
'Go to hell, it's my church' - Nana Agradaa defends sale of church membership form (VIDEO)
Nana Agradaa is unhappy that she is being criticized for selling church membership forms for GH300 each.
The video below has gone viral with many social media users criticizing the repented fetish priestess who says she is now an evangelist, hence, formed a church.
Responding to the backlash, Nana Agradaa has descended on her critics with foul language in another video that has been circulating online.
“Before you register in my church, you have to have a membership card. You will pay GH¢300. It's my church, not your church. You can't dictate what I have to do in my church for me,” she said.
She continued that “someone has started their church and claims they want to sell creams, others onions; it's none of your business. You should go to hell. F**k off yourself, you should f**k off yourself, do you understand me".
According to Nana Agradaa, she might even increase the membership fee to GH500 if people do not come early to register. Hear more from her in the video below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh