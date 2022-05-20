'Go to hell, it's my church' - Nana Agradaa defends sale of church membership form (VIDEO)

The video below has gone viral with many social media users criticizing the repented fetish priestess who says she is now an evangelist, hence, formed a church.

Responding to the backlash, Nana Agradaa has descended on her critics with foul language in another video that has been circulating online.

“Before you register in my church, you have to have a membership card. You will pay GH¢300. It's my church, not your church. You can't dictate what I have to do in my church for me,” she said.

She continued that “someone has started their church and claims they want to sell creams, others onions; it's none of your business. You should go to hell. F**k off yourself, you should f**k off yourself, do you understand me".