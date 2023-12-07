Nana Agradaa drops hint on how some MPs and Ministers rely on Chinese drugs for long sex

She explicitly stated that she intentionally avoided a union with someone who might struggle in the bedroom without resorting to enhancement drugs.

Pulse Ghana

In her view, contemporary men often stray into extramarital affairs for sexual satisfaction upon achieving financial stability, prompting her deliberate choice to marry Asiamah.

Nana Agradaa openly shared her rationale, emphasizing the potential for a gratifying sexual relationship with Asiamah that could accommodate up to three intimate encounters daily, if desired.

As opposed to marrying an older individual, such as a minister, MP, or prominent pastor, who might rely on performance-enhancing drugs, she prioritized a partner with innate vitality.

During one of her sermons to her congregation, Nana Agradaa addressed societal expectations, rejecting the idea of tying the knot with an older man while simultaneously maintaining a younger lover on the side.

In her words, "Men of today, when they become rich, they want a side-chick, especially women who are beautiful and endowed, and neglect their wives. As for me, I won’t marry an old man and add a side man too. I will take the right person now.