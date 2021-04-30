Photos: Nana Agradaa gets baptized after ‘repenting’

She was released the following day but she was re-arrested after Rev Obofour filed a police report over a recent ‘fight’ they had on social media.

Upon being granted her second bail, which was granted by an Accra Circuit Court, Nana Agradaa announced that she has repented and now a Christian.

She denounced her gods and idols, further revealing that she was now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.

After 20 years in idolatry, she has now been baptized after earlier claiming she was now a Christian after seeing the light.

Photos that have gone viral on social media show Reverend Joseph Kyre leading the baptism, which took place in a swimming pool.