Photos: Nana Agradaa gets baptized after ‘repenting’

The priestess was arrested last week by the NCA and her TV station, Thunder TV, was closed down for operating illegally.
Popular priestess-turned-evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, has been baptized.
She was released the following day but she was re-arrested after Rev Obofour filed a police report over a recent ‘fight’ they had on social media.
Upon being granted her second bail, which was granted by an Accra Circuit Court, Nana Agradaa announced that she has repented and now a Christian.
She denounced her gods and idols, further revealing that she was now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.
After 20 years in idolatry, she has now been baptized after earlier claiming she was now a Christian after seeing the light.
Photos that have gone viral on social media show Reverend Joseph Kyre leading the baptism, which took place in a swimming pool.
This comes after she also destroyed her idols and deities and set come of them on fire earlier in the week.
