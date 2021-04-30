RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Photos: Nana Agradaa gets baptized after ‘repenting’

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Popular priestess-turned-evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, has been baptized.

Photos: Nana Agradaa gets baptized after ‘repenting’
Photos: Nana Agradaa gets baptized after ‘repenting’ Pulse Ghana

The priestess was arrested last week by the NCA and her TV station, Thunder TV, was closed down for operating illegally.

Recommended articles

She was released the following day but she was re-arrested after Rev Obofour filed a police report over a recent ‘fight’ they had on social media.

Nana Agradaa getting baptized
Nana Agradaa getting baptized Pulse Ghana

Upon being granted her second bail, which was granted by an Accra Circuit Court, Nana Agradaa announced that she has repented and now a Christian.

She denounced her gods and idols, further revealing that she was now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.

After 20 years in idolatry, she has now been baptized after earlier claiming she was now a Christian after seeing the light.

Nana Agradaa getting baptized
Nana Agradaa getting baptized Pulse Ghana

Photos that have gone viral on social media show Reverend Joseph Kyre leading the baptism, which took place in a swimming pool.

This comes after she also destroyed her idols and deities and set come of them on fire earlier in the week.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Man wakes up with a female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend