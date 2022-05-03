RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nana Agradaa goes viral for boldly mentioning wrong bible verse on live radio (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa is back in the news a few days after preaching about 'water call'.

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa
Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

Just when social media is recovering from how Nana Agradaa goofed by mistaking 'alter call' as 'water call' during a live telecast of church service, the fetish priestess turned evangelist has committed another blunder on social media.

Recommended articles

This time around, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, has mentioned a bible quote which does not exist.

Nana Agradaa 1
Nana Agradaa 1 Pulse Ghana

In an excerpt of Nana Agradaa preaching on Okay FM, she could be loudly heard saying "when you go to Mathew chapter 28 verse number 50, 40 and 44" but shockingly, checks from the bible shows that Mathew 28 doesn't have up to 50 verses.

A Tiktoker called Nana Agradaa out by saying that "Mathew 28 doesn't 50, from what I have read it ended at 20. See if God hasn't called you, don't go and force it" whilst showing off a bible in his hands, he added "I've looked through Mathew 28 and there's 50 in it".

The video has since gone viral on social media with social media users milking joke from the blunder. "God continue to show her mercy...who is she deceiving," an Instagrammer said and another added, "it's a pity how everyone wakes up and proclaims themselves prophets and prophetess".

See the post below for more.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu

Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/JudyAustin1]

Despite Media disassociates itself from Kwame Nkrumah Tikɛse's outburst against Vim Lady

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and Vim Lady

Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped and raped her every day (VIDEO)

Juliet Ibrahim for her lipsticks and lashes line

‘May God judge you both’, Yul Edochie’s wife reacts after husband shared pictures of 2nd wife’s son

Yul Edochie, son and second wife