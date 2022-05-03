Just when social media is recovering from how Nana Agradaa goofed by mistaking 'alter call' as 'water call' during a live telecast of church service, the fetish priestess turned evangelist has committed another blunder on social media.
Nana Agradaa goes viral for boldly mentioning wrong bible verse on live radio (WATCH)
Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa is back in the news a few days after preaching about 'water call'.
This time around, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, has mentioned a bible quote which does not exist.
In an excerpt of Nana Agradaa preaching on Okay FM, she could be loudly heard saying "when you go to Mathew chapter 28 verse number 50, 40 and 44" but shockingly, checks from the bible shows that Mathew 28 doesn't have up to 50 verses.
A Tiktoker called Nana Agradaa out by saying that "Mathew 28 doesn't 50, from what I have read it ended at 20. See if God hasn't called you, don't go and force it" whilst showing off a bible in his hands, he added "I've looked through Mathew 28 and there's 50 in it".
The video has since gone viral on social media with social media users milking joke from the blunder. "God continue to show her mercy...who is she deceiving," an Instagrammer said and another added, "it's a pity how everyone wakes up and proclaims themselves prophets and prophetess".
