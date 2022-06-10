The repented Ghanaian fetish priestess who is now an evangelist has been left heartbroken as her fiance has jilted her. Following months of rumours about their split, Nana Agradaa confirmed the news in a new video.
Nana Agradaa hit with broken heart from her Pastor fiancé; drags him in new video
Burna Boy said 'las las everyone go chop breakfast', accordingly, Nana Agradaa has also been served with her dosage.
Speaking about her issues with her man who is a pastor, she detailed that she has gone all out for him to the point of even buying a church for him whilst she was still a fetish priestess.
According to her, she did it out of love to support her man but now he is refusing to even support her emotionally.
"Now you've brought me shame, the other day I was on FaceBook live and Ghanaians said my man has left me, my husband was home and I asked him to come and say hello to my Facebook followers but he refused," she said.
She continued, "you are shy, you don't want people to know you are my man because when they see we are together they will insult you. If you are shy of being my man then come and pack your things and leave my house because every man stands for his woman".
In the video below, she emphasized that "come and pack your stuff and go so that everyone will see that you have left me. For all you know someone somewhere is interested in me, leave so that the person can come and support me".
