Nana Agradaa hit with broken heart from her Pastor fiancé; drags him in new video

Speaking about her issues with her man who is a pastor, she detailed that she has gone all out for him to the point of even buying a church for him whilst she was still a fetish priestess.

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa Pulse Ghana

According to her, she did it out of love to support her man but now he is refusing to even support her emotionally.

"Now you've brought me shame, the other day I was on FaceBook live and Ghanaians said my man has left me, my husband was home and I asked him to come and say hello to my Facebook followers but he refused," she said.

She continued, "you are shy, you don't want people to know you are my man because when they see we are together they will insult you. If you are shy of being my man then come and pack your things and leave my house because every man stands for his woman".