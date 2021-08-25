Nana Agradaa mocks popular Facebook commentator who lost her child

Recently, Maame Ng3g3 lost her little child but Nana Agradaa reacted to the unfortunate news with a sarcastic comment on her Instagram page.

On Tuesday, August 24, Nana Agradaa shared a video of Ng3g3’s daughter and captioned: “If you think bad to anyone one it will come to you Ngege sorry wai ma.”

Nana Agradaa was chastised for being insensitive to the death of Ng3g3’s child.

“Buh you also have children, better delete it, it's really sad,” Instagram user ‘amoako7257’ told her.

User ‘rebeccaantwi8’ commented: “You can't console her and laugh at her at the same time...what all this ... You don't know what will happen to you in the future so don’t laugh at someone present situation.”

“Mama pat, please delete it God is even fighting for you a long time, forget them, people are jealous of you that's the reason they are always fighting you,” said Instagram user ‘lindamummymummy’.

Another user ‘auntie.t97’ said: “Mama pat, you started all this by bringing Ngege children, her old mother and her brother on your thunder TV to disgraced them first. Now is your turned you see how it feels. Please stop all this for the sake of your beautiful children. Hope you will take this in good faith.”

Afia Schwarzenegger also reacted to the post, saying: “Saaaa yooooo Adiepena Nyame tease.”

A few days ago, Maame Ng3g3 made some wild and damning allegations against Nana Agradaa.

In an Instagram post by the controversial Facebook commentator, she claimed Agradaa used her two-year-old daughter for money rituals.

According to Ng3g3 in the post, Agradaa killed her child with Big Akwess months after she (Agradaa) threatened to end the life of her (Ng3g3’s) kids.