Nana Agradaa reveals how much she's cashing out from TikTok

According to The leader of the Heaven Way International Ministry, she is therefore not afraid of the devil taking over her congregation as she has more profitable backing through her social media following.

Nana Agradaa currently have over 127,000 TikTok followers. Giving an insight into how much money she makes per live section, she said a TikTok live can fetch her close to 2,000 dollars. Hence, she is not scared of losing out on church proceeds.

In one of her viral sermons, Evangelist Mama Pat said: "I don't mind if the devil decides today to take over my church. I will move straight to TikTok in the morning, and YouTube in the evening. I can make over 2,000 dollars in a day from my social media activities. I can't even make half of that money when I come to preach at church."

Nana Agradaa adds that she is even now targeting the politicians to make money from politics.